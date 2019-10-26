State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 106,546 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 19.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 9.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 27.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised HP to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,009,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

