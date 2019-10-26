State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baidu were worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,629. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

