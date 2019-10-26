State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,963.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $547,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

