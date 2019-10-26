State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $547,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

STT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,545. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

