Status (SNT) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and $185.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OOOBTC, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.01477428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Ethfinex, Ovis, GOPAX, Tidex, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Koinex, Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, DEx.top, IDCM, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, ABCC, Upbit, IDEX, BigONE, ZB.COM, DDEX, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Huobi, Poloniex, Binance and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

