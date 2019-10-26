Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics’ net income declined year over year in third-quarter 2019. Earnings per share and sales missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lower U.S. steel prices are likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability in 2019. Higher domestic steel production and weak demand is contributing to the decline in U.S. steel prices. Moreover, weakening steel demand in China amid slow domestic economy is another concern. Recent weaknesses across the country’s automotive and construction markets have clouded steel demand outlook. Persistent trade tensions with the United States along with slow global economy are risks. Also, the steel industry is still reeling under sustained overcapacity. A surge in Chinese output amid sluggish domestic steel demand has also put pressure on steel prices globally.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 2,078,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,323. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,176,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 111,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 131,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

