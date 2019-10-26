SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $33,571.00 and $29.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000679 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.