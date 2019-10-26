Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,094 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,236,000 after purchasing an additional 406,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,588,000 after buying an additional 953,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after buying an additional 1,061,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,066,000 after buying an additional 160,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

