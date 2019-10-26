Stephens Inc. AR Sells 855 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,333. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.75 and a 12 month high of $231.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.