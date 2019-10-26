Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce $715.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $709.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.40 million. Steris posted sales of $678.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

NYSE:STE opened at $138.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. Steris has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Steris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

