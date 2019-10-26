STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €21.50 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.00) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.07 ($23.34).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €20.21 ($23.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.19. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

