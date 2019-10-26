STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $21.50 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,655 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,493 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.