STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.