Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,497,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,592,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,258,000 after buying an additional 81,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.31. 373,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,907. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56.

