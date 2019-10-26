Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 606,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,151,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 81,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

