Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,339 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 355,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

