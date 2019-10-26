Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 116.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $13,986,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.68 on Friday, reaching $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,282. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

