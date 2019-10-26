Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,064.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $471,064.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003272 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Trade By Trade and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005334 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001060 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055393 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,540,014 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail, Binance, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

