Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0121

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $373,054.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinone, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, BitForex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

