Strs Ohio Has $6.15 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,482 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,896,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 1,197,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,220,000 after buying an additional 1,093,603 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

JBGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 307,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

