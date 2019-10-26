Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 86.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 4,373,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,412.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $107,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,401.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,555 shares of company stock worth $2,620,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.33 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.