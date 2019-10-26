Strs Ohio Sells 1,234 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $180.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,474. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.51. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.