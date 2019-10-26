Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 663.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,315,913.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,361 shares in the company, valued at $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 1,291,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.61.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

