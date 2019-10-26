Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 2,721 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 251.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $48,702,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,634. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.55 and a 200-day moving average of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,537 shares of company stock worth $10,884,233. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.