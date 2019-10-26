Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,781 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.06. 1,212,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

