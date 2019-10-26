Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes $1.86 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9,131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,527,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,226 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth $153,350,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,521,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth $128,362,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $129.32. 1,663,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,552. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.