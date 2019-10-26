Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 927,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,515. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.