Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $27,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,675.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 359,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,886. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.