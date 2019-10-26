Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,025 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 4.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,448,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $78,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 453.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 440,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $1,087,343.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 359,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,886. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $96.17 and a one year high of $159.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

