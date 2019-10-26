Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.86-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. 359,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

