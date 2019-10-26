Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 314.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,686 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up about 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.35% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $8,633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,966,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,568 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 424,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213,335 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

