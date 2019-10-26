Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHO. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SHO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,134,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,077,000 after purchasing an additional 662,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,078,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,259,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,900 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

