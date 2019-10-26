SunTrust Banks Comments on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Shares of DGX opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,523,411,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,389,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,847,000 after buying an additional 190,511 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,001,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,359,000 after buying an additional 362,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,167,000 after purchasing an additional 729,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,188,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.