SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.96. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2020 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Shares of CE opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Celanese has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Celanese by 578.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 198,562 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

