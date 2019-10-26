SureRemit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,801.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $4,801.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.01499720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00102469 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

