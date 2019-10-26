SurModics (SRDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. SurModics has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.41-0.49 EPS.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. On average, analysts expect SurModics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $46.82 on Friday. SurModics has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,390 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

