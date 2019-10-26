SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $230.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

SIVB stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $263.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.61.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $459,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

