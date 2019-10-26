SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 1,466,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

