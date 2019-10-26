Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $13.39 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00612481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 567,453,992 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.