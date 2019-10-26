T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.73.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

