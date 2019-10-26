Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTK. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.58 ($19.28).

Shares of ETR TTK traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €11.02 ($12.81). The stock had a trading volume of 80,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. Takkt has a twelve month low of €10.70 ($12.44) and a twelve month high of €16.18 ($18.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.82.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

