Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Stock Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 305,090 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of TGE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

