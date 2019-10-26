Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 44,345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 643,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 478,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tapestry by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $26.45 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

