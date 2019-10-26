Tarush (TAS) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Tarush has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Tarush token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hubi and IDAX. Tarush has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $1.03 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech.

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

