Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tata Motors worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 487,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,294,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 727,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 54,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,406. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

