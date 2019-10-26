Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 77.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCO. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 21.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 5,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCO opened at $38.60 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

TCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

