TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$145.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$126.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$130.73.

IFC opened at C$132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$137.76.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.0728436 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

