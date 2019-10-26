Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.40, 2,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company has a market cap of $171.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In other Teck Resources news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 2,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,448. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Stonkus acquired 4,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.45 per share, with a total value of C$89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,490. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $160,580 in the last ninety days.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.