Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE TGP opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 176.2% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,264,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 137,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.