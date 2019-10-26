Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.90 Million

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report sales of $794.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.60 million and the lowest is $777.20 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $729.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $30,744.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,677.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $497,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $91,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 716,605 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 153.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 647,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $12,696,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $11,583,000.

NYSE:TPX opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

